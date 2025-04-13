The Sunny Deol led Jaat has seen a very good jump in collections on Sunday, as the mass belts have come on board in big way with single screens in B and C centres putting up the houseful boards. The Gopichand Malineni directorial has seen a 40 percent jump in business on its fourth day, with estimates in the range of Rs 13.25 crore to Rs 14.25 crore. This takes the four-day total of Jaat to Rs 39.00 crore, and the film will be looking at another steady hold in collections on Monday, reaping the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the multiplexes too have come on board Jaat, and this is a big positive for the film, indicating some sort of acceptance from the cinema-going audience. The five-day total of the film will be closer to the Rs 50 crore mark, and a decent hold on Tuesday will place in the film in the right spot to emerge as a success.

Ideally, near Rs 40 crore opening weekend for a Sunny Deol film in 2027 is a hit number, as the four-day biz of Jaat is higher than the lifetime of all his films in the last 25 years outside of Gadar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Gadar 2. However, on the flip side, the costs are on the higher side, and hence it’s important for the film to get closer to the Rs 100 crore club to emerge a successful venture.

The four-day (opening weekend) biz of Jaat is the second biggest of all time for Sunny Deol after Gadar 2, which earned in the North of Rs 130 crore in 3-days. Jaat will emerge the third biggest grosser of Sunny Deol (in actual terms, not adjusted for inflation) by the end of the first week, and will end up taking the second spot by the end of its run, placing itself right behind the Rs 500 crore blockbuster, Gadar 2.

With a good Sunday in hand, the four-day total of Jaat can be termed good and now it’s all about consolidating and recording a trend over the weekdays to cross the finishing line with flying colours, a feat which isn’t impossible after the weekend trajectory.

Here's a look at the opening weekend collection of Jaat:

Thursday: Rs 9.00 crore

Friday: Rs 6.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 13.75 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 39.00 crore (Expected)

