Jaat vs Gadar 2 First 3 Days India Net Box Office: How Sunny Deol's new film is performing compared to last blockbuster

Jaat vs. Gadar 2 First 3 Days Box Office: Sunny Deol’s latest action-packed entertainer, Jaat, is receiving a positive reception from the audience. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. As the film has achieved a positive reception among the public in the last 3 days of its run, let’s compare it to Sunny Deol’s 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2.

As both films feature him in larger-than-life roles, their commercial acceptance from the audience varies largely. Let’s take a closer look at how Jaat has opened in the first few days compared to the massive Gadar sequel.

3-day India net of Jaat

Jaat was released in theaters worldwide on April 10, 2025, marking the Hindi debut of Telugu director Gopichand Malineni under Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Set in a rural region of India, Jaat features Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda clashing as two deadly forces. Let's discuss how much the two forces impressed the audience.

Despite better expectations, Jaat opened at just a decent note of Rs 9 crore with a low buzz. Day 2, being a working Friday, made it fall to Rs 6.75 crore. However, the previous Day 3, being a weekend, gifted the film with a boost to Rs 9.5 crore. The 3-day total for this Sunny Deol film stands at Rs 25.25 crore. Though it's not a massive figure, it is still acceptable considering its low pre-release hype, being an individual film, and not riding on to a legacy like Gadar 2.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

3-day India net of Gadar 2

Gadar 2, released on August 11, 2023, was directed by Anil Sharma. The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma returning from the prequel alongside Simrat Kaur, who was the new addition. The action-drama released with one of the biggest hype for a Sunny Deol film collected Rs 39 crores on Day 1.

Two-day net collections of Jaat and Gadar 2 are as follows:

Film Jaat Gadar 2 Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 39 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 42 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 51.5 crore Total Rs 25.25 crore Rs 132.5 crore

On the coming weekend, Gadar 2 witnessed its hype multiplying through word-of-mouth. The film's Day 2 collection stood at Rs 42 crore, with a further jump on Day 3 at Rs 51.50 crore. The 3-day total for Gadar 2 stood at Rs 132.50 India net, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

While Gadar 2 stands out on top in this comparison, it was heavily supported by its franchise. As for Jaat, it benefits from no franchise advantage and limited pre-release hype, with a respectable figure in its hands and a long way to go in its run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

