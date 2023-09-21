Decoding The Economics of Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer budget, recovery, verdict and lifetime box office

The month of August saw Sunny Deol return as Tara Singh and create history yet again at the box office with the release of the Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2. Despite a clash with OMG 2, the film went on to rewrite history at the box office, as the 42-day total of the film stands in the vicinity of Rs 512.75 crore. Gadar 2 is on the verge of emerging an all-time grosser by topping the collections of Pathaan, which scored Rs 513 crore in Hindi.

Gadar 2 gets Rs 260 crore theatrical share globally

Much like the first part, Gadar 2 will be among the rarest of the Hindi films to get the all-time grosser tag in a clash scenario. Without clash and opposition in the preceding weeks, Gadar might have been the first Hindi film to hit Rs 600 crore at the box office, but the destiny had other plans for the action-packed entertainer. Also starring Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in key roles, the Gadar sequel will be closing its run at the box office in India with a nett total of Rs 515 crore. The nationwide gross would stand in the vicinity of Rs 620 crore, with expected footfalls of 3.5 crore, making it the most watched Hindi film in the last 7 years. The Indian theatrical share of the Sunny Deol film stand in the vicinity of Rs 235 crore.

Talking of overseas business, Gadar 2 has clocked $7.50 million (INR 62.50 crore), taking the global gross total of the film a little under Rs 700 crore. From the international markets, producer and distributor Zee Studio fetched Rs 25 crore as theatrical share. The business of Gadar 2 is beyond historic and beyond anyone’s imagination. Moments like Gadar 2 happen once in a decade, as the film has brought the single screens to life at an unheard level. It is the biggest grosser of all time for an outright Hindi language film, and the business in North and West India has a major role to push the film at these levels.

On the budget front, the cost of production for Gadar 2 is around Rs 60 crore, with another Rs 15 crore put in towards print and publicity, taking the total to Rs 75 crore. Being a Zee Studios production, the satellite, digital and music rights would work on the valuation model, as all the platforms are aligned in-house. According to industry sources, the digital rights of Gadar 2 are valued at Rs 40 crore, whereas satellite rights stand strong at Rs 25 crore. The music of Gadar 2 has been a big asset for the studio with a value of Rs 15 crore. The overall non-theatrical recovery for the film stands at Rs 80 crore. This is in-house valuation, done prior to the release, and if the film was out in the market for sale post release, the bare minimum recovery for the producers from non-theatrical would be in the vicinity of Rs 130 crore.

Gadar 2 producers make profit of Rs 265 crore

As against a total cost of Rs 75 crore, Zee Studios got an overall revenue of Rs 340 crore, resulting in a nett profit of Rs 265 crore. The ROI for the banner stands at an unimaginable, unprecedented, unbelievable 353 percent. Going by the history books and the potential of all time grossers to follow, Gadar 2 might be among the most profitable all-time grossers of modern times, as the cost is under control and the business has gone off the roof. Even in the times to come by, it would be difficult for all time grossers to entail the kind of profit that Zee Studios has made from Gadar 2. All the revenue from theatrical and non-theatrical will come to Zee Studios, as they are the sole owner of the film on distribution front. There is some sort of back profit-sharing deal with director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol, but the major chunk of the cream will be absorbed by Zee Studios.

The film has got back the vintage Sunny Deol audience to the screens, as they got to relive the era gone by and celebrate the arrival of their superstar in his most loved avatar. The film has also acted as a platform to reintroduce Sunny Deol as a mass action hero to the younger generation of audience. It’s a once in lifetime phenomenon for all the stakeholders and the kind of monies made on the film justifies and ensures an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER status. In-fact, Gadar is an ALL-TIME MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER, if that term exists in the dictionary of Indian Trade, with a 353 percent return on investment!

Here's a look at the economics of Gadar 2

Cost of Production Rs 60 crore Print & Publicity Rs 15 crore Total Cost (A) Rs 75 crore India Theatrical Share Rs 235 crore Overseas Share Rs 25 crore Non Theatrical Share Rs 80 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 340 crore Nett Profit (B - A) Rs 265 crore ROI 353 Percent

