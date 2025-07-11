Maalik Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao's remarkable act goes in vain with messy and tacky writing

Plot

Maalik is set in the ‘80s of Uttar Pradesh, when mafias and local gangsters ruled, illegal business, including sand smuggling, gang wars, and brutal killings were a regular norm. The film follows Deepak (Rajkummar Rao), a farmer's son, who finds his life's goal in attaining power and fame after his family faced repercussions for him not bowing down to his father's lord (Maalik).

Deepak decides to go all out and takes revenge by making his first killing, responsible for his father's injuries. The regular middle-class farmer's son names himself as ‘Maalik’ and establishes his rule in all the illegal businesses, emerging as a powerful, ruthless, and ambitious gangster. He has no fear of cops or politicians.

As Maalik keeps on climbing the ladder of success in the world of crimes, corruption, and power, he makes several enemies, including Minister Shankar Singh (Saurabh Shukla), MLA Balhar Singh (Swanand Kirkire), and his competitor in the business, Chandrashekhar (Saurabh Sachdeva). The corrupt administration appoints SP Prabhu Das (Prosenjit Chatterjee), known for 98 encounters, to hunt him down. Will the politicians be able to stop Maalik's emerging dominance? Can SP Prabhu Dayal succeed in capturing him? Find out in the movie.

What works for Maalik

Maalik presents Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie has multiple high moments, which make it an entertaining watch for the mass audience. The realistic camera work by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan suits the backdrop well. The background score by Ketan Sodha is commendable, and it elevates the experience of the gangster drama.

What doesn't work for Maalik

Maalik suffers from inconsistent writing and screenplay. Though the movie starts well, it has a tiring pace in its second half, which will test your patience. It has mediocre songs, including an item number that halts the storytelling and never supports the narrative.

Pulkit, the director and co-writer along with Jyotsana Nath, followed a regular template of gangster movies and offered nothing new. What turns out to be a major drawback is the lack of a worthy and strong opponent against Rajkummar Rao, despite having a stellar star cast. The stakes never get high, which makes it a regular action-drama, and not something you expect. Further, it has a very average climax, which doesn't satisfy your craving for a gritty crime actioner.

Watch Maalik Trailer

Performances in Maalik

Rajkummar Rao proves his prowess in acting again. He appears completely immersed in the character and gives another convincing performance. To a large extent, his performance holds the movie together until the supporting cast kicks in.

Besides Rao, Anshuman Pushkar shines in his well-written role. Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Saurabh Sachdeva get nothing substantial to deliver, though they were good in their roles. It is Swanand Kirkire's performance that keeps the audience engaged.

Manushi Chhillar, who plays Deepak's wife, delivers a convincing performance, yet her sequences demand better writing.

Final verdict of Maalik

Maalik is a decent entertainer with its moments, but it suffers from tacky writing. Had the makers worked more on the screenplay, it could have been a strong addition to the gangster genre. Rajkummar Rao’s foray into the action space turns out to be an average affair.

