Box Office: Miramax to remake Thai hit How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies; revisiting the film’s theatrical success

Miramax is set to bring one of Southeast Asia’s most talked-about films to mainstream English-speaking audiences. The studio has officially acquired the remake rights to the Thai box office sensation How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, announcing plans for an English-language adaptation of the emotionally resonant comedy-drama that impressed cinephiles last year.

Released in April 2024, the film was directed by Pat Boonnitipat and produced by Thailand’s GDH 559. It quickly became a regional juggernaut, grossing over USD 55 million globally and making history as the first Thai film to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. In the US, it made its mark through a warmly received premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival, earning critical acclaim and a 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story centers on a college dropout who moves in with his terminally ill grandmother in hopes of inheriting her fortune, only to undergo a transformative journey that reshapes his understanding of love and family. The mix of humor and heartfelt emotion has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman praised the film’s universal appeal, stating, “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is a rare gem that manages to be hilarious, surprisingly poignant, and moving all at once. Like the original, we hope our adaptation brings generations of families to the cinema together.”

The hotly contested rights deal was brokered by Belson Mok of Mokster Films on behalf of GDH. Yvette Zhuang, Miramax’s Senior Vice President of International Production and Distribution, played a pivotal role in securing the film for the studio and will stay on as a producer even after stepping down from her executive role.

Reflecting on the film’s global impact, director Boonnitipat noted, “Its success worldwide surprises me, yet it warms my heart to know that people across the world share this value or some kind of core that connects us beyond the identities of countries or cultures.”

Miramax continues to expand its global portfolio with upcoming theatrical releases like Roofman, Scandalous, and a reboot of The Faculty. The Grandma Dies remake adds another promising project to its diverse slate.

