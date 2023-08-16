EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan’s film is a remake of THIS Thai romance drama

On Monday, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Aamir Khan is producing a Japan-based love story for his son, Junaid Khan. The junior Khan is set to make his acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ historical drama, Maharaj, this year and has already signed his second film with the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. We also revealed that Junaid will begin shooting for this yet-untitled film in November for a three-month schedule. Now, we have heard that the film is a remake of a foreign movie.

"The Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan film is the remake of a Thai film called One Day. Aamir loved this 2016 Thai romance drama and acquired the official remake rights last year. Sunil Pandey, who has been associated with Aamir for many years and is also directing this film, has beautifully adapted the Thai film to the Indian context. Junaid will play the lead role, while they are yet to zero in on the female lead opposite him," a source close to the development told us. The source also added that Junaid will play a 30-year-old shy IT officer in this film.

One Day was a massive critical and commercial success, winning two Thailand National Film Association Awards in 2017. Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn, the film tells the story of a man who risks everything to be with his crush for just one day by pretending to be her boyfriend after she suffers temporary memory loss in an accident. The movie was highly praised for its deeper sensibility and multi-layered storyline, which smartly interplays between lies, confrontation, memory, and sacrifice. Junaid will be stepping into Banjong's shoes to play an IT guy who is in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to express his feelings.

Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist for always pushing the content boundary with his extraordinary original stories, has lately been taking on remake projects. The superstar is currently working on five movies as a producer, three of which are remakes. Apart from the Junaid Khan movie, he is also producing the adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Campeones and last year’s hit Malayalam black comedy, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The Campeones remake stars Farhan Akhtar and is directed by RS Prasanna, while the latter stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, with the original Malayalam director helming it as well. In addition, Aamir Khan Productions also has Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and Sunil Pandey’s Pritam Pyare scheduled for release this year.

We reached out to representatives of Aamir Khan Productions for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey to headline Netflix India’s Dabba Cartel