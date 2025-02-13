Box Office: Naga Chaitanya makes HUGE comeback with Thandel after Custody debacle in 2023

Naga Chaitanya is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest release, Thandel. The actor has been on cloud nine ever since the movie hit cinemas. The fate of Thandel was crucial for him, as his last venture was a major misfire.

Co-starring Sai Pallavi, Thandel opened with a solid Rs 12 crore on its debut day. It maintained a strong grip and wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs 36 crore. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial refused to slow down even on weekdays, maintaining good momentum throughout the week. Interestingly, this survival love story achieved its break-even point within the first week itself.

Looking at current trends, Thandel will continue drawing audiences to theaters, as there is not much competition from other releases in its home state. The movie is on track for a Super-Hit verdict by the end of its global box office run.

Naga Chaitanya had been going through a rough patch for the past few years, both professionally and personally. While he faced multiple box-office failures since 2022, his personal life was also in turmoil due to his divorce from Samantha. However, things are looking up now!

The actor recently tied the knot with actor-model Sobhita Dhulipala, while his latest outing, Thandel, has emerged as a major success. We can officially say that Naga Chaitanya has made a strong comeback!

To refresh your memory, his previous release, Custody, was a box-office bomb, grossing only over Rs 20 crore in its lifetime run. However, Thandel is now eyeing a lifetime global box office collection of Rs 100 crore. Indeed, this marks a big comeback for the actor.

