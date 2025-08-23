Govinda’s niece Arti Singh pens cryptic note on 'moving on' amid actor’s divorce rumors with wife Ssunita Ahuja

Govinda and his wife, Ssunita Ahuja, are making headlines after the latter allegedly filed for divorce from the actor and accused him of cheating. Amid the reports making rounds on the internet, the Coolie No.1 star’s niece, Arti Singh, took to her social media to share a cryptic note about self-love.

While the actress has not provided any clarifications, fans believe that the note is in the context of the tension between her superstar uncle and aunt.

This is not the first time that speculations about Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage being on the rocks have captured the spotlight. Earlier this year, it was stated that the couple was going to part ways over the actor’s growing closeness with an unknown Marathi actress.

Arti Singh’s cryptic post amid Govinda’s alleged split from wife

As for Singh’s social media post, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her enjoying an autorickshaw ride. Alongside the caption, she wrote, “Sach main duniya main dhadak ka saath chahiye… kyuki voh band hui toh AAP nahi rahoge. So, love yourself. Yes, you get hurt but move on." Arti also added the song Bas Ek Dhadak from Dhadak 2 on the slide.

In her story, she went on to add, “You just never know what the next day is bringing. Love yourself more than anyone after god."

Is Ssunita Ahuja divorcing Govinda?

According to the reports by Hauterrfly, Ssunita Ahuja had filed a divorce petition against her husband in the Bandra court in December 2024. The mom of two went on to cite adultery, cruelty, and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

However, at the time, Singh issued a clarification, claiming it to be fake news. She revealed to News18, “…Let me tell you something, this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get all such rumors from; they are completely untrue."

Neither Govinda nor Ssunita has yet spoken about the alleged divorce speculations.

