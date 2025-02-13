Thandel Day 7 Box Office Trends: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's movie breaks even in just 1 week

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is holding up very well at the box office. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has already emerged as a success story.

Thandel breaks even in 1st week itself; emerges a Success story

Bankrolled by Geetha Arts, Thandel opened on a strong note of Rs 12 crore. Further, it maintained a solid hold over the first weekend and crossed the Rs 35 crore mark within three days of release at the Indian box office. The movie maintained good momentum on the weekdays and breached its break-even in its opening week itself.

As per estimates, Thandel opened with an encouraging occupancy today in morning shows. It is expected to record another good day at the box office, emerging as a successful venture.

Thandel set for a long run; targets Super-Hit verdict

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer will keep luring the audience in the coming weeks, too. The movie is set to have a long run at the box office, as there is no significant release in Telugu-speaking states in February 2024.

Thandel became the second big success for Telugu cinema after the blockbuster success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam starring Venkatesh. It is also the second Clean Hit movie of Naga and Sai together after their previous collaboration, Love Story.

Thandel benefitted from a banger music album and a heart-wrenching emotional story. Though the movie received mixed word-of-mouth, still the survival romantic drama managed to grab the eyeballs and remain the only choice among the audience in the last week.

Since the core plot of Thandel is a romantic story, the movie will see a good spike on Valentine’s Day. Looking at its trends, it will have a banger second weekend and eye for a Super-Hit verdict at the box office.

Thandel in Cinemas

Thandel is available to watch in cinemas.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.