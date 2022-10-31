Box Office: Ram Setu and Thank God underperform over the six day holiday weekend with a flat Sunday number

This year's Diwali releases spearheaded by Akshay Kumar with Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra with Thank God, released in theatres on 25th October, 2022. Co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh respectively, these two Hindi films were expected to do reasonable biz over the Diwali holidays. The Diwali holidays did give both the films a headstart and also the added benefit of a stronger hold, but it happened to be that the final number did not see much variation and both films ended underperforming over the lucrative 6 day weekend with Ram Setu leading by its competition, Thank God, by a double margin.



With around Rs. 7.25 - 7.50 cr nett on its sixth day, Ram Setu saw a weekend of around Rs. 54.50 cr nett. The numbers on Sunday remained flat courtesy the vital India vs South Africa T20 match that had most Indians hooked onto it. Same was the case with Thank God as it did around Rs. 3 - 3.25 cr nett on its sixth day, just around as much as it did on its previous day, to conclude its six day weekend with a collection of Rs. 26.70 cr. Both films have also fared very poorly in the overseas and the numbers are not worth mentioning. The Hindi dubbed version of Kannada film Kantara has started to outperform Thank God on a day to day basis and is all set to record a third week, greater than the first and second week. It might edge past Ram Setu's figures on a day to day basis, positively by next weekend or maybe even earlier if the former sees greater than normal drops. It is to be noted that in terms of occupancies, Kantara (Hindi) has had the best occupancies and based on its trend, it may end up doing more than or around Rs. 60 cr nett from the Hindi dubbed version itself.