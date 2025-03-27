Box Office: Reasons behind why Mickey 17 failed to see a big financial success

Robert Pattinson’s latest science fiction black comedy film, Mickey 17, released at the box office very recently. The film is directed by popular South Korean director Bong Joon Ho known for his last Oscar winning film Parasite. The film was an offering eagerly awaited by the fans and the general audience but failed to show any overwhelming response at the box office.

Why is Mickey 17 a Box Office Flop?

Mickey 17 is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7. Though it is made on a unique theme which spiked quite some interest among the audience with its pre-release assets like the trailer and the teaser, watching the film has led to the rise of an equal disinterest. The film faced mixed reviews from the audience and several critics as a result of probably not standing up to the expectations one would have wanted it to, making for a major reason behind the film’s failure.

Another big reason could be that this Robert Pattinson starrer lacks any highly commercial elements. Due to no large scale exciting sequences which could have helped the film present itself get a better theatrical experience, it disappointed a large section of the audiences who expected big from this USD 118 Million budgeted film.

Mickey 17 vs Kung Fu Panda 4 Box Office Clash

An additional reason which proved to be a hugely effective one was its direct box office clash with Kung Fu Panda 4. While Mickey 17 stood on its own merit, Kung Fu Panda 4 was backed by a highly successful and much loved franchise by the family audience which took away the attraction from the Bong Joon Ho directorial.

Mickey 17 has collected USD 110.8 Million worldwide gross at the box office while Kung Fu Panda 4 collected over USD 547 Million despite being an animated film with a budget of USD 85 Million only. Meanwhile, the Bong Joon Ho directorial is expected to bring in losses near USD 80 Million for the backing studio Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is currently only running profitably in South Korea thanks to the director’s legacy but has failed to perform any well in the rest of the territories.

