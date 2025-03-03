Box Office: Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17 shows USD 6.7 Million opening weekend gross in South Korea

After director Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite won an Oscar for the Best Foreign Language Film, the excitement of his next film touched its peak. In January 2022, it was known that he would direct Mickey 17, a sci-fi black comedy starring Robert Pattinson in the lead. After years of development, Mickey 17 has finally got its release starting in South Korea.

Mickey 17 released in South Korea on 28 February 2025 and is scheduled to release in rest of the theatres and territories globally soon on 7 March 2025. With its initial release in South Korea, the film has created a highly positive reception for itself among the critics and audiences, further elevating the hype of the film in the rest of the world.

Mickey 17 South Korea Opening Weekend

The Robert Pattinson starrer has grossed USD 6.7 Million in its opening 3 day weekend in South Korea. This makes for the biggest opening for Warner Bros in the region post COVID pandemic. In 3 days, the film gained 987K admissions in theatres across South Korea and has taken the top position running at the region’s box office currently.

As for Warner Bros, the previous highest weekend included Wonka with USD 3.9 Million in a 3 day opening weekend and Dune: Part Two’s USD 4.7 Million gross in its 3 day opening weekend. This achievement comes due to the goodwill of director Bong Joon-Ho's goodwill among the audience from the said region. It is also an effect of his last film Parasite winning an Oscar which translates into hype for his forthcoming film i.e. Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Edward Ashton. The film stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, alongside Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film is directed by Bong Joon-Ho and will soon release in the United States along with the rest of the world on 7 March 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.