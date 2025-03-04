Box Office: Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 SCORES 1 MILLION ADMISSIONS in South Korea in JUST 4 days; Anticipation builds as US debut nears

Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17 has made a strong impact at the South Korean box office, crossing 1 million admissions in just four days. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, has cemented itself as the top choice among moviegoers, grossing an impressive USD 2.1 million on Korea’s Independence Day holiday. With a 68.4% market share, the offering continues to dominate the country’s ticket windows, showing only a minimal 17.1% decline from Sunday’s earnings.

The Warner Bros. production has now amassed a total of USD 8.9 million and 1.3 million admissions, marking the best post-COVID performance for the studio at this stage of release in the country. The film’s strong word of mouth and Bong Joon-ho’s reputation in his home country have significantly contributed to its rapid success, reinforcing the director’s standing for delivering compelling and thought-provoking films.

Mickey 17 is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7 and explores themes of identity, survival, and existentialism. The film follows the story of Micky Barnes (Pattinson), a financially struggling man who signs up to become an expendable on the distant ice colony Niflheim. His job involves taking on perilous assignments, knowing he will be cloned each time he dies. However, all hell breaks loose when one of his clones returns unexpectedly. In a world where only one expendable can exist at a time, both iterations must navigate the dangers of being discovered while questioning their very existence.

Advertisement

Alongside Pattinson, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Bong Joon-ho not only directed but also wrote and produced the film, bringing his signature blend of dark humor and social commentary to the flick.

Mickey 17 premiered at the 75th Berlin Film Festival on February 15 before its official theatrical release in South Korea on February 28. The film is set to make its U.S. debut on March 7, where anticipation is high among international audiences. Given its strong start, industry experts are eager to see how the film performs globally as it expands into new markets.

Are you planning to watch the film this weekend? Do let us know!