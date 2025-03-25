Box Office: Mickey 17 continues reign in South Korea for fourth week as Snow White and new releases struggle for traction

South Korea’s box office is experiencing a lull, and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 is its only big title until the next wave of Spring blockbusters. The Robert Pattinson starrer held on to the top spot for a fourth consecutive frame despite modest earnings, and that tells more than one should know about the current theatrical business in the country famous for K-pop.

Mickey 17, a sci-fi dark comedy take, brought in USD 928,843, accounting for 21.2% of the weekend market share per KOBIS, the tracking service operating under the Korean Film Council. Between March 21 and 23, the top 10 productions combined for just over USD 4.9 million in total collections.

Mickey 17 added 140,161 admissions over the weekend, taking its cumulative tally to 2.8 million tickets sold and USD 19.1 million in earnings since its February 28 release.

In second place, Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack earned USD 834,101 from 121,843 admissions across 391 locations. The Japanese feature’s gross now stands at USD 2.6 million, with nearly 400,000 admissions since March 13.

New entry Snow White took third place on the list with USD 611,310 from 92,703 admissions. The film, shown on more than a thousand screens, claimed 13.1% of the box office share in its opening frame.

Streaming, starring Squid Game 2 star Kang Ha-neul, opened in fourth with USD 511,618. The homegrown thriller, directed by Chi Jang-ho, featured Kang as Woo Sang, the country’s top crime channel streamer. The offering was released on 819 screens and earned 11.6% of the market share.

Academy Award-winning animated feature Flow ranked fifth with USD 266,748. It drew 40,044 viewers across 693 screens. The film, which debuted in the middle of the week, has now earned USD 387,311.

Japanese culinary comedy-drama The Dokitary Gourmet took the sixth spot on South Korea’s weekend box office chart, followed by Conclave (2025 Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar winner), Exorcism Chronicle: The Beginning, The Corpse, and Whiplash.

