Box Office Revisit: As Crazxy hits theatres on Friday, let's analyze how Sohum Shah's Tumbbad performed in India

Amid the theatrical runs of movies like Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Hindi cinema will soon welcome two more films at the box office next week. One of them is of filmmaker-actor Sohum Shah who is best known for his work in the 2018 movie, Tumbbad. Before the arrival of Crazxy on Friday, let's analyze the box office performance of Tumbbad in India.

Revisiting Tumbbad's Performance At The Box Office

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad is a period folk horror film which was originally released on October 12, 2018. It starred Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao. Tumbbad, which has gained a cult status in recent times, made its theatrical return after six years on September 13, 2024.

Initially a flop, Tumbbad turned out to be a hit at the box office in the second innings. In fact, it outperformed then new movies like The Buckingham Murders, Yudhra, and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam last year. The successful re-run of the folk horror movie is credited to the absence of significant new releases, cult status of the film and new promotional assets that helped it achieve the feat.

If we analyze its box office performance based on net collections, Tumbbad earned Rs 12.25 crore in India during its original release. After six years, the 2018 movie collected Rs 31.35 crore net in India in its second release. The cume collection of Rahi Anil Barve's helmer stands at Rs 43.6 crore including both the theatrical runs.

Tumbbad emerged as the highest grossing re-release in India since 2000s. The title was later clinched by Sanam Teri Kasam which was re-released in February 2025.

A Brief About Crazxy

Crazxy marks Sohum Shah's theatrical comeback after Tumbbad. Directed by Girish Kohli, the upcoming thriller features the actor as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who is on a mission to save his daughter from kidnapping. Set to be released in cinemas on February 28, Crazxy will lock horns with Superboys of Malegaon.

The trailer of Sohum Shah-starrer was launched on February 17, 2025. He is also co-producing the movie under his banner Sohum Shah Films along with Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad.