Superboys of Malegaon vs Crazxy Box Office India Clash: Who will earn more between Reema Kagti's film and Sohum Shah's movie on next Friday?

Bollywood currently has three major theatrical runs this month. Sanam Teri Kasam made its theatrical comeback in the first week. Chhaava arrived in theaters in the second week of the month. Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been released in the third week. In the fourth week, we would be watching a box office clash of Superboys of Malegaon and Crazxy.

Superboys of Malegaon's Box Office Expectations

Co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2024. It is now releasing in theaters on February 28, 2025. The upcoming comedy drama stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, Superboys of Malegoan received a standing ovation during the screening at the TIFF last year. It is expected to open in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore on Day 1.

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon has been extensively promoted on social media. The team has announced the Super Spoof Challenge ahead of its release. The challenge requires audiences to send their 60-second-long 'spoof' film to the makers.

Crazxy's Box Office Expectations

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy is also arriving in theaters on February 28. It is headlined by Sohum Shah of Tumbbad fame. The upcoming thriller, which is set against the backdrop of kidnapping, has received positive response from its trailer, leaving many cinephiles intrigued. It is also likely to open at Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore next Friday.

Crazxy will add up to the fun with two recreated versions of old songs which will send the cinegoers on a nostalgia trip. The movie boasts of new versions of Kallu Mama from Satya and Kishore Kumar's track, Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Fas Gaya Hai Tu from Inquilaab.

Produced under Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy stars him as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, the surgeon who will give it all to save his daughter from a kidnapper.

