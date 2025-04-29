Box Office: Revisiting highest grossers of Aamir Khan's career as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak turns 37

Superstar Aamir Khan has been known for his versatility in a wide range of films and roles over nearly four decades of his career, consistently turning them into major blockbusters. He experienced his first memorable blockbuster with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was released on April 29, 1988.

The romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. As this iconic blockbuster completes 37 years since its release, let’s revisit the top four highest-grossing movies of Aamir Khan’s illustrious career.

Advertisement

Top 4 highest-grossing movies of Aamir Khan’s career

1. Dangal

Dangal featured Aamir Khan as real-life Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and also marked the debut of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Zaira Wasim. The film remains the highest-grossing Indian film for both Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari. Upon its release in 2016, Dangal became an all-time blockbuster, earning a net collection of Rs 374.50 crore in India.

2. PK

The second highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan’s career is the comedy-drama PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Also starring Anushka Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Sushant Singh Rajput, PK achieved all-time blockbuster status despite its controversial themes, earning a net collection of Rs 337.75 crore at the Indian box office.

3. Dhoom 3

The last installment of the Dhoom franchise, Dhoom 3, featured Aamir Khan in a double role as the film’s lead antagonist. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. Like the top two films, Dhoom 3 was an all-time blockbuster upon its release, earning Rs 260.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

4. 3 Idiots

One of the most significant and memorable blockbusters of Aamir Khan’s career is 3 Idiots. The film marked his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani and also starred R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya in key roles. This epic blockbuster became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 200 crore net club at a time when most Hindi films hadn’t even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. 3 Idiots collected Rs 201.25 crore (India net) in 2009.

Among the highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan, both trade analysts and fans are anticipating a new addition with Sitaare Zameen Par. This upcoming sports comedy-drama is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Andaz Apna Apna's re-release prove beneficial for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par?