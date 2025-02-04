Box Office: Top 5 Greatest Hindi movie debuts as a leading male actor; From Rishi Kapoor in Bobby to Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya

January 2025 has seen three new debutantes- Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani, and Veer Pahariya. While Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan are also set to join the list of debutants soon, it's time to take a look at the top 5 greatest Hindi movie debuts as a leading male actor.

Rishi Kapoor

Late Rishi Kapoor marked his acting debut as a leading man with the 1973-released romantic drama Bobby. Reportedly, the movie sold over 6 crore tickets in India, which is a massive record. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the hugely successful romance saga also marked the acting debut of Dimple Kapadia. Bobby celebrated around 30 silver jubilees across the country.

Aamir Khan

Currently considered among the most bankable Superstars of Indian cinema, Aamir Khan debuted in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as the leading man. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the tragic romantic drama was a massive blockbuster at the box office. The movie also marked the acting debut of Juhi Chawla.

With the super success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, both lead actors became the talk of the town.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's debut in Maine Pyar Kiya is considered among the greatest acting debuts of all time. The movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, had reportedly sold over 4 crore tickets. Released in 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya was the biggest blockbuster of the decade. The movie also witnessed the acting debut of Bhagyashree; however, she took a long break from acting after a few years.

With the tremendous success of this musical romantic saga, Salman Khan became an overnight sensation.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn marked his acting debut as an action hero in the 1991 released movie Phool Aur Kaante. The actor witnessed an overnight stardom with the blockbuster success of his film. Directed by Kuku Kohli, Phool Aur Kaante is still considered one of the best Ajay Devgn movies. Indeed, the movie blessed us with a powerful actor who is currently one of the most bankable Superstars.

Hrithik Roshan

Who can forget the dream debut of Hrithik Roshan! The Super Sexy, popular as a Greek god, marked his acting debut with the 2001-released movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The romantic drama, directed by Rakesh Roshan, was a massive hit at the box office. Indeed, it became one of the greatest debuts of all time.

Did we miss someone? Tell us in the comment section