Box Office: Ahead of The Aamir Khan Film Festival; lookback at the theatrical runs of his highest grossers in India
PVR Cinemas has launched a special film festival to honour Aamir Khan's contribution in Hindi cinema. Ahead of the festival, we are taking a lookback at his highest grossing movies in India.
Aamir Khan, who made his acting debut in the lead role with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, has played an important role in redefining cinema. Fondly known as Bollywood's Perfectionist, Aamir has won the hearts of cinephiles with his exceptional choice of scripts. The superstar has also smashed box office records in his career. Ahead of the Aamir Khan Film Festival, let's take a look at his highest grossers at the Indian box office.
Celebrating 'Cinema Ka Jaadugar': Revisiting Aamir Khan's Highest Grossers In India
DANGAL
Nitesh Tiwari's directorial venture, Dangal is celebrated as Aamir Khan's top grosser in India. The 2016 biographical sports drama film earned a massive collection of Rs 374.5 crore while emerging as an all-time blockbuster.
PK
Rajkumar Hirani's helmer PK netted Rs 337.75 crore in India during its release. The 2014 science fiction comedy drama starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. It turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.
3 IDIOTS
Starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, 3 Idiots collected Rs 260.75 crore in India. The 2009 coming-of-age comedy drama, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, was also an all-time blockbuster.
Raja Hindustani and Dhoom 3 are Aamir Khan's other two all-time blockbusters. While the 1996 film fetched Rs 43.25 crore, the 2013 movie earned Rs 260.75 crore. Ghajini (Rs 114 crore) and Rangeela (Rs 20.25 crore) were blockbusters during their respective releases.
Highest Grossing Movies Of Aamir Khan's Career So Far:
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Dangal
|Rs 374.5 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|PK
|Rs 337.75 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 260.75 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|3 Idiots
|Rs 201.25 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Ghajini
|Rs 114 crore
|Blockbuster
|Raja Hindustani
|Rs 43.25 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Rangeela
|Rs 20.25 crore
|Blockbuster
Organized by PVR Cinemas, The Aamir Khan Film Festival will begin on March 14, 2025 and will continue till March 27. The festival coincides with Aamir's 60th birthday.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
