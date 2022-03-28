Box Office: RRR Hindi collects Rs 74 crore in opening weekend; Headed for a strong 14 crore Monday

It was rise, rise, and rise for RRR at the box office in Hindi belts, as the film grew from strength to strength over the opening weekend. After a good start of Rs 19.25 crore, the film jumped by 25 per cent on Saturday to collect Rs 23.50 crore and consolidated the same with another 35 per cent jump on Sunday with biz of Rs 31.75 crore. The 3-day total for the Hindi dubbed version of RRR is around Rs 74.50 crore and this is a phenomenal result for a film that released on a non-holiday with two relatively fresh faces for the Hindi speaking audience.

The movie was riding on the brand value that SS Rajamouli has created for himself due to the unprecedented response to the Bahubali franchise and the same resulted in positive talk for RRR spread like wildfire over the weekend. The movie went on a rampage mode across the country with Mumbai, Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bhubaneshwar, and CP CI being the best fairing circuits. Gujarat is flirting with creating a single day record for RRR, by surpassing the single day biz of Bahubali in the state.

The growth over the weekend has come in the areas that matter the most – be it Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi or Bihar – and this has in a way ensured a healthy trend in the days to follow. The costs are on the higher side for RRR, but this weekend the film is in a very good position and a general trend of an accepted film will ensure the stakeholders are in the black by end of the second week.

Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Friday: Rs 19.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 23.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 31.75 crore

Total: Rs 74.50 crore

Limited samples tracked until Monday noon suggest a good hold in collections for RRR. The ticket prices have come down by at least 40 percent, and despite that, the movie is headed for a double-digit total on Monday. If it’s 13 crore, 14 crore or 15 crore is something, we shall know by the evening shows, as it’s the spot bookings that will decide the day four figure for RRR.

There is a drop due to a fall in prices, and the final footfalls for Monday might be very similar to the opening day, though the spot bookings on Friday were at another level. An 11 crore Monday would mean 25 percent lower footfalls as compared to day one, whereas anything above Rs 13.50 crore would mean footfalls like the opening day. The movie is now headed for a week one anywhere in the range of Rs 110 crore, which is again a fantastic result. With two more open weeks in hand, the SS Rajamouli directorial will have a shot of going past the Rs 200 crore club in the Hindi belts alone.

The tickets were on the higher side for the weekend, and hence there was a little scepticism in the industry. But once the audience starts speaking about a never seen before cinematic experience due to breathtaking visuals, the film became one of those, which is not impacted by pricing. While bad or even average films are price sensitive, the good ones are not exactly impacted by the prices as the audience wish to see it irrespective of the pricing.

Lower pricing might have resulted in 20 per cent better footfalls over the weekend with same or marginally higher collections, but the makers knew what they were up to and it’s the confidence on their content that resulted in them opting for optimum pricing. The film has also made Jr. NTR and Ram Charan two forces to reckon with in the Hindi belts as they are now popular faces among the mass audience. If they tactfully carve their path going forward in the Pan Indian cinema, by picking up right subjects, the two can have a following among a certain section of audience in the Hindi states, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities. It’s all wait and watch for now.

