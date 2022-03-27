Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR has another Century-plus day in India on Saturday

RRR scored another century-plus day at the Indian box office on its second day. The film had a regular drop in Telugu states, held well in the rest of South India and had solid growth for the Hindi version in the Northern parts of the country. The day two numbers are second-highest ever behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, which grossed around Rs. 106 crores on its Saturday. The two days collections stand at Rs. 236 crores approx and will have a shot at Rs. 350 crores opening weekend.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 135 crores

Saturday - Rs. 101 crores

Total - Rs. 236 crores

The film has ticked all the right boxes so far, with huge opening and solid holds on the second day. The two days collections in AP/TS are almost Rs. 125 crores and will be over Rs. 170 crores today, which will make it the fourth-biggest total in the states in just three days. The growth for the Hindi version means that it is set for the long run and should certainly go over Rs. 200 crores NETT. Tamil Nadu also held strongly on day two, with collections remaining almost flat from opening day. The second-day numbers are among the highest ever in the state and put it on track to hit Rs. 100 crores.

The film is basically locked for becoming the second biggest grosser in India. Currently, there is a huge gap of more than Rs. 800 crores between Baahubali 2 and the runner-up Dangal. How much gap can RRR bridge between the top and runner-up and whether it goes on to top Rs. 1000 crores in the final tally, will be something to watch out for in the coming weeks.

The territorial breakdown for two days collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 48 crores (Rs. 32.70 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 25 crores (Rs. 22 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 51.50 crores (Rs. 42.30 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 124.50 crores (Rs. 97 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 26 crores (Rs. 13.25 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 20 crores (Rs. 9.25 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 7.50 crores (Rs. 3.25 crores share)

North India - Rs. 58 crores (Rs. 26.25 crores share)