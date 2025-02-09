Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam's blockbuster re-release proves the INSIGNIFICANCE of big marketing campaigns

After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is doing wonders in its re-release. The tragic love story directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao finally found an audience in its second innings and stormed the box office, that too, despite being heavily promoted like the other re-releases.

Sanam Teri Kasam's blockbuster run continues; busts significance of big marketing campaigns

Backed by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sanam Teri Kasam smashed a surprising figure of Rs 4 crore on its opening day. The movie further witnessed growth and clocked Rs 5 crore, taking the total cume to Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it surpassed the total box office collection of its original run in 2 days only, which was a mere Rs 8 crore net.

The glorious run of Sanam Teri Kasam will continue on Sunday too as the movie is recording a phenomenal occupancy on Day 3. Originally a flop, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane movie is all set to emerge as a big success in its re-release.

Promotional and marketing campaigns are considered among the biggest tools to drive the audience to cinemas in today's times, however, Sanam Teri Kasam wrote a completely different story. Interestingly, the movie was re-released without any promotions. It was only prompted a little by Harshvardhan Rane on his social media handle.

The opening weekend figures of Sanam Teri Kasam are hinting towards the insignificance of big marketing campaigns. Though there is insane public demand for Sanam Teri Kasam even in the interiors, these figures should be taken with a pinch of salt as the makers have used external tactics to build perception around its box office performance.

Sanam Teri Kasam is working because of the insane public demand and the popular music of Himesh Reshammiya. Moreover, its emotional aspect is very impactful and relatable for the masses which is driving its box office run.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

