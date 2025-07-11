Here's How David Corenswet Balances Superman and Super Dad Life, Nicholas Hoult Shares Adorable On-Set Moment

David Corenswet, who takes on the iconic role of Superman in James Gunn’s new DC Universe, is also embracing real-life fatherhood. In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, his co-star Nicholas Hoult shared a touching moment that showed Corenswet’s 'Superman' energy extends far beyond the big screen.

When asked, “How did you balance new dad duties with being Superman?”, Nicholas Hoult quickly jumped in to answer for him.

Advertisement

“One of the most beautiful memories I have on set is seeing, you know, when they have the big backdrops,” Hoult said. “The backdrops were kind of almost lowered to the floor but there was a gap of about three or four feet. You couldn’t see the top half of David, but you could just see the pushchair getting pushed by Superman in his boots and his cape, sort of in between setups and takes. I thought, that’s a man who’s perfectly juggling being a superhero but also being a super dad.”

Here's what David Corenswet answered

David Corenswet was quick to share who really made it possible for him to focus on filming Superman while still being a dad. “My answer was just that my wife gets all the credit,” Corenswet said. “I wasn’t balancing it, I had to go to work 12 hours a day and so she was carrying the brunt of the responsibilities.” Hoult added with a laugh, “She was wearing those boots. Making you look good.”

Advertisement

Corenswet agreed and shared how he makes sure to be present at home after a long day on set. “When I got home I wanted to be helpful and involved,” he said. “It’s good Superman energy to be, you know, to spend all day flying through the sky and fighting bad guys and then come home and get thrown up on and, you know, change diapers. It’s a good balance.”

Fans are loving this glimpse of Corenswet’s life off-screen. The Superman actor proves that even superheroes change diapers and push strollers between action scenes.

With Nicholas Hoult backing him up, it’s clear the new Superman movie set had some heartwarming moments. The behind-the-scenes peek shows that Corenswet is not only stepping into Clark Kent’s shoes but also setting an example of how to be a hands-on dad.

ALSO READ: Superman Ending Explained: Does David Corenswet Stop Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor? All About How He Sets Up Supergirl’s DCU Future