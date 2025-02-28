Box Office: Suriya’s RETRO Telugu rights sold to Sithara for a massive Rs 9 cr ahead of May 1st release

Tamil cinema’s most celebrated actor Suriya, is all set to dazzle on the silver screen this Summer with director Karthik Subbaraj's RETRO. After his big-ticket period epic Kanguva faced a huge backlash at the box office, Suriya is now going all out to deliver a solid blockbuster with his upcoming romantic action entertainer, Retro. Directed by the talented Karthik Subbaraj,

While Retro is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2025, news has that the film’s Telugu theatrical rights have already been snapped up for a whopping ₹9 crore, by one of the top Telugu production houses Sithara Entertainments. This hefty deal underlines the high expectations surrounding Suriya's latest flick, especially in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the hero has always maintained a strong fanbase. Though some of his recent films didn't live up to the expectations, films like Ghajini, 24, Singham series and others have done quite well at Telugu Box Office, making him a reliable name for distributors.

Meanwhile, Retro boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and many more. But the talked about star of the film is dazzling diva Pooja Hegde, who has been missing in action in the Telugu cinema for some time. That said, along with this stellar lineup of stars and Karthik Subbaraj’s trademark quirky storytelling, Retro promises to be a refreshing combination of romance, action, and full-on entertainment in a vintage setup.

Coming to the promotions, already Retro's moves have struck a chord with both Tamil and Telugu audiences. The recently launched 2-minute teaser has received a thunderous response, quickly going viral across social media platforms. Movie buffs were particularly impressed with Suriya’s retro look and intense action part. Adding to the buzz, the film’s first single Kannadi Poove has crossed over 12 million views on YouTube and topped the charts on various music platforms too.

With its May 1 release date locked, Retro is positioned perfectly to cash in on the summer holiday crowd both in Telugu states and Tamilnadu as well. Now that Sithara Entertainment has acquired the Telugu version theatrical rights, surely the film will get huge attention and good theatrical placement too, paving the way to a terrific box office collection just in case audiences like the film.