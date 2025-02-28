Box Office: Salman Khan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiyaan Vikram, Mohanlal and Nithiin set for massive box office CLASH on Eid 2025!

Eid 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive festive weekends in Indian cinema history, as films featuring some of the biggest stars from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood industries are set to clash at the box office. Adding to the excitement, Eid — falling on either March 28 or 29 — is a festival widely celebrated across key film hubs like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kerala. With audiences in a celebratory mood and theatres ready to host the festive rush, the box office is set to witness a historic multi-industry showdown.

Leading the pack is Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan, whose action thriller Sikandar is expected to arrive during the Eid weekend. Directed by blockbuster filmmaker AR Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Holiday, the film has already built enormous buzz. Adding glamour to the mix is India’s national crush, Rashmika Mandanna, who is enjoying a golden streak with back-to-back hits like Pushpa and Chhaava. Although the makers are yet to officially announce the final release date, industry insiders strongly indicate that Sikandar is being lined up to make the most of the Eid festivities.

On the Telugu front, Power Star Pawan Kalyan marks his grand return to the silver screen with Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit. After stepping away for two years to focus on politics, Pawan’s comeback film holds massive significance for his fans, especially after his recent political success. Releasing directly on Eid 2025, this period action drama is expected to turn theatres into celebration zones across Telugu states and beyond, with fans treating the film like a festival in itself.

Advertisement

In Tamil cinema, the ever-daring Chiyaan Vikram adds to the festive clash with Veera Dheera Sooran, which is also set to release around Eid. Fresh off his fearless and unforgettable performance in Thangalaan, Vikram’s new action entertainer promises to deliver high-octane thrills. His dedicated fanbase, combined with pan-Indian curiosity, ensures that the film will have a powerful opening across multiple regions.

Malayalam cinema’s contribution to this mega clash comes in the form of L2: Empuraan, the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer. Starring Mohanlal and directed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film carries sky-high expectations. With Lucifer being a pan-India sensation, the sequel’s arrival around Eid 2025 has fans buzzing, particularly in Kerala, where Mohanlal remains an undisputed box office king.

Adding some youthful flavour to the line-up are Nithiin’s Robinhood, co-starring Sreeleela, and the comedy sequel MAD Square, both of which are also eyeing the Eid weekend.

Advertisement

With big-ticket entertainers from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood all colliding during one of the year’s biggest festive seasons — and all films releasing across multiple languages — Eid 2025 will go down as one of the most thrilling, unpredictable, and crowded