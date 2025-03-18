Box Office: Tracking financial footprints of David Corenswet’s pre-superman films

David Corenswet is all set to take flight as Superman, taking the baton from Henry Cavill, who portrayed the DC vigilante between 2013 and 2022. The former’s actor-led offering is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11 and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, meaning the stakes are high for him to deliver. However, before Corenswet arrives on the big screen to impress superhero genre fans, below is a look at how his previous theatrical outings have fared at the box office.

Before we begin, we ask our readers to take note of the fact that the hunk is only 31 years old and is relatively new in the industry, hence does not have many leading-man credits under his belt. It will be totally fair to say the James Gunn production, arriving on the aforementioned date, will be his first major endeavor.

David Corenswet’s Box Office Journey Before Superman

Twisters (2024)

Twisters, starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kiernan Shipka, and more, featured Corenswet as Scott, a supporting character to a supporting character. The film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, was a standalone sequel to the iconic 1996 movie of the same name.

The film grossed USD 372 million worldwide, with USD 267 million coming from the domestic market and USD 104 million from international markets. Though the film does nothing to highlight Corenswet as a budding talent in the industry, being linked to a project that is an enduring pop culture element does help, albeit marginally, in putting the spotlight on the performer and building his resume for future opportunities.

The Greatest Hits (2024)

In this romantic fantasy film, Corenswet plays a deceased character whose girlfriend mourns him to the point that she manifests the ability to travel back in time and change the unfortunate event whenever she hears a song associated with him. Lucy Boynton plays the latter character in the production, written and directed by Ned Benson.

Due to a limited theatrical release, the film’s box office collection is unknown, but figures for its streaming performance are available. According to streaming aggregator JustWatch, The Greatest Hits was the most streamed title across all platforms in the USA from April 15 to April 21, 2024, and holistically the fourth most streamed from April 1 to April 30.

Pearl (2022)

The 2022 horror film, directed, produced, and edited by Ti West, who also co-wrote its screenplay, featured Corenswet as a projectionist alongside Mia Goth as the titular character. In the domestic market, the flick was released alongside The Woman King and See How They Run. With an approval rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film garnered nearly USD 10 million worldwide.

Here’s where else you might have seen the next Superman: The actor appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and The Politician, as well as Look Both Ways. Conclusively, before Corenswet became Clark Kent, he was an absolute Netflix bae.