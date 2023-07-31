Box Office Trends: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani passes the Monday Test; Headed for 7 crore day

After scoring an opening weekend of Rs 44.50 crore, the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has passed the Monday test if early trends are anything to go by. The trends till 3 pm and the bookings for the evening and night shows indicate a fourth day business in the range of Rs 6.75 to 7.50 crore, depending on how strong the spot bookings are. The multiplexes have held up very well for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, as the three chains are headed for 5 crore finish on Monday. As off 3 PM, the three chains total stands at Rs 2.35 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to do well in multiplexes

For those unaware, the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – had collected Rs 6.70 crore on Friday and the trends indicate a nominal drop of 25 percent in the chains on fourth day. The film is fairing the best in the multiplexes, which is where the loyal Karan Johar audience resides, and this Monday hold will ensure long legs in terms of trending for the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been appreciated by the urban audience and the Monday hold has consolidated the talk, indicating a healthy run over the coming few weeks.

Much like every multiplex film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will show big jump in the business in the weekends, especially the Saturday's as that's when most of cine-going audience step out for cinema consumption on the big screen. By hold from hereon and the jump in second weekend will decide the verdict for the film, but it's safe to assume that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will reach a respectable total in the long run. It needs to hit Rs 120 crore to be termed a successful venture (average or above) and another 20 - 25 crore above the Rs 120 crore mark will spell a hit verdict for this romantic comedy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani does well overseas

The biggest plus for RRKPK is the overseas business, where the film has real chance of touching the $8 million number after the $4 million weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes highest weekend opener for Karan Johar; Netts Rs 44.5 crores in 3 days