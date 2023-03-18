Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar remains 1st choice for moviegoers; Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway opens fairly

Box office this Friday was crowded with a lot of movie releases. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar remained as the first choice among Hindi films for the second consecutive week. Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway performed reasonably given the fact that it is a film with very few takers. The film released in around 500 screens and the evening shows at many centres were fast-filling. Kapil Sharma led Zwigato was kind of a non-starter and it won't be surprising if the film ends up collecting less than Rs 1 crore nett in its lifetime. The biggest disappointment came from Kabzaa, which didn't take a half decent opening despite having the widest release among new releases.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Remains Number 1 Choice For Hindi Moviegoers

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected around Rs. 3.25 crore nett on its second Friday. The film in its first 10 day has collected almost Rs 85 crores and over the weekdays, it will cross Rs 100 crores nett in India too. The drop has mainly come due to the loss of screens to new film releases. It will regain a substantial amount of screens over the weekend since films like Kabzaa (Hindi), which have occupied more screens than they deserve, will have to let go of their screens due to a no-show on the first day.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Opens Fairly

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, led by Rani Mukerji collected Rs 1.15 crores on its first day. These collections came from just around 500 screens. The opening is fair and gives it enough room to grow. Films of this genre have very few takers post pandemic and for a film to open at over Rs 1 crore is not bad. The word of mouth of the film is good too and we may see the collections of the film multiplying in the next couple of days. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will have to match its opening day numbers or even surpass it on its first Monday, to ensure a healthy lifetime total.

Zwigato Is A Non-Starter At The Box Office

Kapil Sharma's Zwigato opened to empty houses and collected less than or around 15 lakhs in its alotted 500 screens. The opening is very low and no force can take this film to do decent numbers. Kapil Sharma's debut film is expected to remain his highest grossing film for some more time.

Kabzaa (Hindi) Opens To A Shockingly Low Opening Day Number

Kabzaa released in around 1600 screens. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures went all out as far as distribution goes. The film however has just taken an opening of around Rs. 25 lakhs. Even in a 500 screen release, this opening would have been considered poor. In the screens that it has got, it's better if we don't comment on the opening note. The film is sure to face a tough time at the box office.

Update On International Releases

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is faring poorly at the box office. It collected Rs 45 lakhs from the Thursday premieres. The Friday collections are obviously higher but no where around what they should ideally be. Japanese film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba saw a strong opening in limited screens. There were early morning shows as well and they were almost full. These films don't really do much business outside the fanbase. Regardless, the opening day turnout is very good.

