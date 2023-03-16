Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Extended Week 1 Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha starrer collects Rs 82 crores in 9 days

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com cum family drama, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, held well over the weekdays after a reasonable first weekend. The film has netted Rs. 82 crores in 9 days and over its second weekend or latest by second Monday, it should enter the coveted Rs. 100 crore nett club in India. The film doesn't face any stiff competition till the release of Bholaa. Since the film has held well in week 1, it will have a steady theatrical run for a couple of more weeks and a lifetime total of around or over Rs 120 crores goes without saying from here. For a film genre that has been scrutinised for not getting enough theatre conversion, the result should be extremely satisfying because it will help reinstill faith in many filmmakers who wish to make a film in this genre and space.

Tu Jhoothi Main Holds Well After A Reasonable First Weekend

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened reasonably well on the first day as it collected over Rs 14 crores on day 1. The next couple of days were lower than what they should have ideally been but it made up for the lost ground on Saturday and Sunday. It also passed the pen-ultimate Monday test as it saw a drop of less than 50 percent vis-à-vis its first Friday and then held steadily over the days that followed. The good trending has ensured that it will become director Luv Ranjan's highest grossing film by a good 20 percent margin while in terms of footfalls, it should likely match the footfalls of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety or settle slightly lower than that.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's International Numbers Leave Makers Wanting For A Little More

As far as the international box office is concerned, the film has crossed the 3 million dollar mark and will end its overseas business at around 5 million dollars. These numbers are around 30 percent lower than what they ideally should have been but the numbers still are fair enough.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Will End Up As The 8th Or 9th Highest Grossing Hindi Film Post Pandemic

All in all, it has been quite a good theatrical outing for everyone involved, although there always is scope for better. The post-pandemic box office dynamics have changed and many films have had to bite the dust, theatrically. In the midst of all that, a rom-com with audiences concentrated only in metro cities will go onto become the 9th or even the 8th highest grossing Hindi film post-pandemic and it indeed says a lot about its understated theatrical performance.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows

Day 1 - Rs 14.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.25 cr

Day 3 - Rs 9 cr

Day 4 - Rs 14.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs 15.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs 5.40 cr

Day 7 - Rs 5.25 cr

Day 8 - Rs 4.70 cr

Advertisement

Day 9 - Rs 4.40 cr

Total - Rs 82 crore nett

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: PIC: Alia Bhatt congratulates hubby Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor for the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar