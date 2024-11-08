Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda Hit Flop Movie List

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most successful actors in Tollywood who continues to entertain the audience. He is best known for movies like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam. Deverakonda last had a cameo role in Nag Ashwin's 2024 sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Hits & Misses of Vijay Deverakonda Over The Years

Vijay Deverakonda has experienced various ups and downs in his career spanning more than a decade in Indian cinema. His filmography is a blend of hits, flops, and blockbusters. While his first film as a lead, Pelli Choopulu was a superhit, his latest release The Family Star bombed at the box office.

Let's dip deep into some of his popular ones:

PELLI CHOOPULU

Pelli Choopulu featured Vijay Deverakonda in his first lead role alongside Ritu Varma. The romantic comedy was helmed by Tharun Bhascker. It emerged as a super-hit at the box office.

ARJUN REDDY

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy is among Vijay Deverakonda's popular movies. The 2017 blockbuster film also starred Shalini Pandey. Deverakonda played the titular role of a surgeon who has anger management issues. The Telugu movie was panned by critics for promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity.

GEETHA GOVINDAM

Geetha Govindam starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Released in 2018, the romantic comedy film was directed by Parasuram. Its verdict was blockbuster.

DEAR COMRADE

Despite being a flop at the box office, Dear Comrade is one of the most famous films of Vijay Deverakonda's career. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic action drama was originally released in Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

WORLD FAMOUS LOVER

World Famous Lover featured Vijay Devarakonda in dual roles, Gautham and Seenayya aka Srinu. Raashii Khanna was cast as his love interest in the 2020 movie. It was tanked at the box office.

LIGER

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was released in 2022. Vijay Deverakonda played dual roles in the film, Lion Tiger Balram Agarwal and his son, Sashwath Agarwal aka Liger. Ananya Panday, who made her Telugu debut, was cast as his love interest. It turned out to be a flop.

Here's The Verdict of All Vijay Deverakonda Movies So Far

Movies Verdict Pelli Choopulu Super Hit Dwaraka Flop Arjun Reddy Blockbuster Geetha Govindam Blockbuster NOTA Flop Taxiwaala Hit Dear Comrade Flop World Famous Lover Flop Liger Flop Kushi Semi-Hit The Family Star Flop

What's Next For Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda has worked as a lead in 11 movies so far and is now shooting for his 12th film titled VD12. Vijay recently suffered a minor injury on the sets of his upcoming movie. He was reportedly shooting an action sequence in it, however, the actor continues to work despite the injury.

