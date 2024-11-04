Vijay Deverakonda suffers injury during an action scene on VD12 sets; Deets inside

Vijay Deverakonda has all his goals set for his next entertainment flick VD12. With its release date locked on for March 28, 2025, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to perform extraordinarily, as he forays into the action arena yet again. Moreover, even after suffering from an injury, the Liger star has affirmed that the ‘show must go on’.

According to a source close to the actor, while shooting a challenging action sequence for his upcoming film VD12, he suffered a minor injury. However, in place of hitting a pause break, the actor has instead chosen to not slow down and continue his work as scheduled for the project.

Moreover, considering the debacles with some of his previous releases, and the fact that he is back at work after a long break, Vijay is extremely dedicated and focused on his preparations for the film.

Well, this gesture truly gives an insight into the kind of sincerity Vijay Deverakonda has as a performing artist, an actor who is so dedicated to the craft that he does not leave anything to hinder him from delivering the best.

Besides VD12, the Dear Comrade star has also some other important projects in the pipeline, including VD14 and SVC59 among others.

A very curious tenet of Vijay Deverakonda’s personality has been the fact that he has always strived not to accept defeat or failure just in the face of it. The star is never afraid of going the extra mile and proving his mettle.

For instance, in one of his older revelations at the promotional event for his film Family Star, Vijay addressed the setback of his film Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday.

Expressing how he dealt with the failure of Puri Jagganadh directorial, the star mentioned, “There is no change in my attitude. I have remained the same before and after the release. The only difference is that I decided not to talk about the results of my films (before release) for the next three movies or so. That's the punishment I gave myself.”

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, besides Vijay, VD12 also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Keshav Deepak, and more.

