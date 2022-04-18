Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast opens big in Overseas with $7.50 million; Worldwide just shy of Rs. 200 crores

Vijay starrer Beast bring in $7.50 million (Rs. 57 crores) approx in its five-day overseas opening frame. The film fell slightly short of Rs. 200 crores worldwide and will likely hit the double century on Tuesday. The worldwide gross through Sunday was Rs. 194 crores, including Rs. 137 crores in India

The numbers are big, being the best for Kollywood since Bigil in 2019 but are less than stellar for the standards set by Vijay in recent years. The film had a big opening day of $3.35 million on Wednesday, but the business didn’t have the expected surge in the weekend, despite the Easter holidays and could only add just over $4 million to the total. The collections on Sunday were just around $800K and with that $10 million full-run may be a stretch.

Among the individual markets, the most disappointing results were from the Middle East, which crashed after a big opening day and the film got lost in KGF 2 wave . This could have been put on Ramdan month, but the way KGF 2 did in the region, it felt like it hardly mattered. Coincidentally the case was similar to what happened in Kerala, where Beast couldn’t revive after a big drop on day two with the release of KGF 2.

North America recorded very good numbers at $1.65 million, while the UK was pretty good going over £500,000 during the weekend. Malaysia was back in big numbers after a long while, as the movie topped $1.40 million in five days. Another market that has struggled in the recent past, France, had 17K admits start.

The territorial breakdown for overseas opening weekend collection of Beast is as follows:

USA/CAN - $1.65 million

Middle East - $1.15 million

Malaysia - $1.40 million

Singapore - $0.68 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.44 million

UK - $0.66 million

France - $0.33 million

Europe - $0.65 million