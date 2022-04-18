Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast has an Excellent opening weekend; All-time 5-day record in Tamil Nadu

Beast had a good surge in collections on Sunday, grossing Rs. 18 crores approx, posting Rs. 137 crores in its five-day extended weekend. The film was helped by Easter and Tamil New Year holidays during the same, though the competition from KGF 2 mostly cancelled it out. There was a drop on Friday , from which a potential crash in the next two days was expected but the business stabilised on Saturday and in fact saw collections jumping on Sunday. The worldwide business of the movie will be near Rs. 200 crores, subject to where overseas actuals land and we will report the same later in the evening.

The film grossed a huge record-breaking Rs. 96 crores approx in its opening frame in Tamil Nadu. The five-day numbers are the highest ever in the state by a good Rs. 10 crores or so ahead of a couple of other Vijay films like Sarkar, Bigil and Master. The numbers are of course Excellent but the trend is not something to get behind. The word of mouth for the film is on the mixed side and with KGF 2 on its tail, it will be facing drops in collections in the coming day. The job is mostly done for the film as it will be crossing Rs. 100 crores in the state today or at worst on Tuesday. The Sunday business gives a chance for reaching Rs. 125 crores if the business record jumps in the second weekend. A drop on Sunday would have made it tough holding on weekdays, but now there is a chance.

The box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 59.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 24.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 18.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 16.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 18 crores

Total - Rs. 137 crores

Outside Tamil Nadu, the five day numbers are strong in isolation but that’s thanks to the huge opening day it had. Though just like Tamil Nadu, Sunday recorded a jump in the collection. The film has grossed nearly Rs. 12 crores in Karnataka which is an excellent number more so considering KGF 2 is on a historic run in the state . Similarly in AP/TS, it had five days of Rs. 15 crores, though there was not much or any share at all coming after day two, with a share of just Rs. 5.75-6 crores approx. There may be some share calculation adjustment at end of the week, when the distributor may opt for a % basis instead of a rental. Initially, Beast was supposed to release on the same day as KGF 2, which could have been catastrophic for box office in these regions as a clash would have meant missing a big day one. A better release date for the movie would have been April 8th, but the way Tamil trade works, it was a surprise they even went on with April 13th.

The territorial breakdown for two days box office collections of Beast at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 96 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 15 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 11.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 10 crores

North India - Rs. 4.25 crores