Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 booms Overseas with $14.50 million plus weekend; Worldwide total hits Rs. 550 crores

KGF Chapter 2 had an extraordinary start overseas with $14.60 million (Rs. 111 crores) opening weekend. The opening weekend numbers are the third biggest for Indian movies behind Baahubali 2 ($22.50 million) and RRR ($16.50 million) . RRR was heavily lopsided in the USA, while KGF 2 opening is much more universal, with nearly $11 million coming outside the states. Earlier in the day, we reported Rs. 442 crores weekend in India , which added with these off-shore numbers give a worldwide opening of Rs. 553 crores in four days, just behind Baahubali 2, which earned Rs. 617 crores in its four days.

We had the weekend projected at $13.50 million approx yesterday , but the numbers for the film in the Middle East came way above even the most optimistic expectation, with over $4 million opening weekend. The Yash starrer took the biggest opening ever in UAE during Ramdan, beating Aladdin with a $2.60 million start. Overall it was the third biggest opener in UAE for Indian movies, just behind Baahubali 2 and Sultan.

Numbers in some markets were helped by the Easter holidays and some places like Australia will continue to have holidays through Tuesday, which will keep the biz boosted during the weekdays. The biggest market remained in North America at $4.65 million on the opening weekend, including $1.75 million from Thursday. It was followed by Australia with nearly $1.50 million and Malaysia going over $1 million as well.

The Hindi version of the film had a good surge over the weekend and contributed $6 million approx, which will be among the top twenty biggest openers for the language ever. Since the Hindi version is contributing in a big manner, the legs can be better than the usual South Indian standards and the movie can perhaps go closer to $30 million in full run.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collection of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is as follows:

USA/CAN - $4.65 million

Middle East - $4 million

Australia - $1.48 million

New Zealand - $0.22 million

Malaysia - $1.05 million

Singapore - $0.50 million

Nepal - $0.45 million

UK - $0.70 million

Europe - $0.90 million