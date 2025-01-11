Box Office: Will Daaku Maharaaj take away the THUNDER from Game Changer in Andhra states?

Several Telugu-language films debuted during the Sankranthi festival slot beginning January 10, leading to a strong box office clash. One of the most talked-about competitions is between S. Shankar’s Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, and Bobby Kolli’s Daaku Maharaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and more.

While the former film is already in theaters, the latter will greet audiences on January 12. Dare we add, that the advances for Daaku Maharaj are looking very strong?

Meanwhile, Game Changer continues to do decent business in its home state but is presenting a below-par performance India-wide, especially in the Andhra states. Telangana was poor for the film, while Andhra Pradesh was mediocre, nowhere near enough to make an impact.

The word-of-mouth for Game Changer is mixed, proving unfavorable for the film, which was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The political action thriller, produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Vijaya Krishna, Naresh, and Brahmanandam. The movie was shot in multiple overseas locations, including Japan, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, and New Zealand.

On the other hand, the word-of-mouth for Daaku Maharaj is mostly positive. Unlike Game Changer, the budget for this film is controlled. If Daaku Maharaj closes the revenue gap with Game Changer or surpasses it—a highly likely scenario given the latter's mixed reception—it will be considered a successful venture.

Apart from these two films, there is a third major Sankranthi release titled Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh, which is set to release on January 14, 2025. The promotional material for this film has been well-received, generating significant anticipation.

So, what do our readers think? Will Daaku Maharaj steal the thunder from Game Changer? And what does the future hold for Sankranthiki Vasthunam?