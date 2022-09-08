Brahmastra Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer targets Rs 25 crore plus nett pre-sales

At the time of writing, Brahmastra has collected over Rs. 22 crores nett in advance bookings for the opening weekend. Of these Rs. 10.50 crores nett is for the opening day i.e. Friday, while Rs. 11.50 crores nett is for Saturday and Sunday. The film has surpassed Rs. 20 crores advance sales of Sanju, making it the biggest advance for a Ranbir Kapoor starrer .

King Kohli has just scored a century after a long and painful hiatus of 1021 days. If what we have seen in the last couple of days is to go by, Bollywood is going to deliver a big opening after maybe not that long but an equally agonizing gap tomorrow with Brahmastra. The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan- led ensemble, helmed by Ayan Mukherjee is recording excellent pre-sales at the box office.

There are still a couple of hours to go before we reach the final number, the momentum the film is showing, Rs. 25 crores plus final advance sales is almost a lock. Depending on where the sales finalise, that will be the third or fourth highest ever advance for Bollywood in terms of nett sales. A final update on the same will be made tomorrow morning.

The sales of the film are heavily centred on the national chains, making more than 70 per cent of the total sales. In these national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis), the film has sold 260,000 plus tickets worth Rs. 7.25 crores for opening day as of 8 PM, expected to go over 300,000 plus before midnight.

These numbers are well ahead of anything in recent times, with 83 at 117,000 being the previous best. Pre Pandemic, this compares well with 294,000 of Sanju and 276,000 of Tiger Zinda Hai, though these two aren’t the best for comparison because the size of national chains has increased considerably since then. Sanju sales are from just 320 cinemas while currently, PIC has over 400 properties between them.

The film is particularly strong in big urban centres and South India. Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad have crossed Rs. 1 crore nett sales while Bengaluru is close fourth at Rs. 80 lakhs. In AP/Nizam and Mysore, the film should be able to set a new opening day record for non-holiday, possibly an All-Time Record in the former. The core Hindi belt comprising Central India is a bit slow but for a film like Brahmastra, it is sort of given as in these regions only action and masala can get you advance. Even here, the bigger plexes in cities like Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, etc are recording very good sales.

Based on these pre-sales, a Rs. 25 crores net plus the opening day is a certainty. A lot will be depending on the reception of the film as that can impact the movement during the day, especially in the night shows and push it to a Rs. 30 crores or higher opening day. Either way, the opening reports tomorrow will be something worth reading after a long time.

