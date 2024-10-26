Kartik Aaryan admits walking into the mall deliberately so that people recognize him: ‘I am workaholic x 100’

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about the toll of his relentless work ethic, describing himself as a 'workaholic x 100'. He confessed to feeling burned out, revealing that he often feels like he knows nothing but work. In a candid moment, he expressed how he hasn't had the opportunity to pause and reflect, likening his life to being in a race with no finish line. He also mentioned that he sometimes walks into malls on purpose, hoping to be recognized by fans.

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan reflected on his journey in Bollywood, recalling how, during periods of unemployment, his sole focus was landing his debut role. He made his mark with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, but to his surprise, when the moment finally arrived, he realized he didn’t fully savor it. Instead of celebrating his achievement, he found himself preoccupied with the pressure of what came next.

He went on to share that one of his most enjoyable moments came when someone asked him for a selfie and recognized him. In fact, he would intentionally stroll through malls to seek that recognition. He said, "I would in fact walk into a mall deliberately so that people recognise me."

The 33-year-old actor acknowledged the toll of his relentless work ethic. Since starting his journey in 2011, he's experienced the ups and downs of fame, with hits and flops shaping his career. He reflected on how his initial focus was solely on landing his first film and maintaining visibility in the industry, where he was often labeled as the 'monologue guy'.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan expressed a desire for variety in his career, yet he's found little time for self-reflection amidst the constant pressure of work. He said, "I haven’t had the chance to sit and back reflect because I am in a race with no finish line."

The actor admitted to feeling burnt out from the ceaseless hustle, recognizing a need for personal time, but he struggles to detach from work. "I think I need time for myself also; I am getting a bit burnt out with this—just constantly been working. But the thing is, I don’t know anything else but work. I’ve tried that, but it doesn’t work for me. I am a workaholic x 100," he added.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has built an impressive filmography with notable films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Shehzada, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal (2020) and Chandu Champion.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan says he has never had 'anything handed to me'; 'Had to make the plate myself, worked with debut directors'