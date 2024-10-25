Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise? Anees Bazmee breaks silence; ‘I don’t even need to...’

Kartik Aaryan, as the leading man of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, received mixed reactions from audiences. While many believed that Akshay Kumar should not have been replaced in the horror-comedy film series, Kartik's fans celebrated the announcement and expressed their excitement about him continuing the franchise's legacy. In a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee finally opened up on Kumar's possible cameo in the franchise and said 'I don’t even need to think twice before doing that'.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Anees Bazmee expressed his willingness to reach out to Kumar for a potential cameo in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. He stated that he feels comfortable contacting Akshay anytime without hesitation, emphasizing the affection he has for him.

Anees mentioned that he believes he has a right to approach Akshay and could persuade him to take on a role in his films. He added that very few people have that kind of rapport with him. He also noted that if a character or cameo fits Akshay, he would consider taking it on.

Anees further explained that Akshay was unable to participate in the sequel for unspecified reasons. He mentioned that neither the producers nor he wanted to pressure Akshay to stay involved under those circumstances.

The director then reflected on the mixed reactions surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, noting that while the film's assets were well-received, many audience members and industry insiders believed it would not succeed.

He recalled that when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released, there were numerous challenges. Despite the positive response to the teaser, there was a prevailing notion that the film would fail.

The director mentioned that when the trailer was released, many people complimented it as fabulous but expressed doubts about the film's box office performance.

Talking about it, Anees says, “Akshay ji was so good in Bhool Bhulaiyaa that the thought of having a sequel without him was tough. But we made Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a lot of earnestness and heart with the resources available at hand. Once it released, people liked Kartik as much as they had liked Akshay ji.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balna, and Madhuri Dixit will release in theaters on November 1, 2024.

