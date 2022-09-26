Chup Opening Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan starrer clocks Rs 6.90 crore

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan’s Chup directed by R Balki has record fair opening weekend numbers with a reasonable trend over three days. The film took a good opening, benefitting majorly from the National Cinema Day with tickets at Rs 75, and clocked Rs 2.90 crore on the first day. The pricing came back to normal on Saturday and Sunday, and Chup has managed to show a decent hold over the two days by collecting around Rs 2 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. It is a downward trend over the weekend, yet, the numbers are decent for the genre it falls in, as it overperformed on the opening day.

The opening weekend of Chup stands around Rs 6.90 crore and this is a reasonable number for a film in this genre, in the post-pandemic times when non-theatrical genres with even much bigger stars have failed to get things rolling. The low pricing on Friday coupled with decent talk in the audience helped Chup sustain over the three days. The multiplexes are experimenting with their pricing strategy and the film will be screened at Rs 100 flat on the weekdays. This move might help Chup hold over the opening week if the audience’s word of mouth is actually decent.