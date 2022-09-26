Chup Opening Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan starrer clocks Rs 6.90 crore
Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan’s Chup directed by R Balki has record fair opening weekend numbers with a reasonable trend over three days. The film took a good opening, benefitting majorly from the National Cinema Day with tickets at Rs 75, and clocked Rs 2.90 crore on the first day. The pricing came back to normal on Saturday and Sunday, and Chup has managed to show a decent hold over the two days by collecting around Rs 2 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. It is a downward trend over the weekend, yet, the numbers are decent for the genre it falls in, as it overperformed on the opening day.
The opening weekend of Chup stands around Rs 6.90 crore and this is a reasonable number for a film in this genre, in the post-pandemic times when non-theatrical genres with even much bigger stars have failed to get things rolling. The low pricing on Friday coupled with decent talk in the audience helped Chup sustain over the three days. The multiplexes are experimenting with their pricing strategy and the film will be screened at Rs 100 flat on the weekdays. This move might help Chup hold over the opening week if the audience’s word of mouth is actually decent.
On the footfall front, Chup might surpass some bigger films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, and Heropanti 2 to name some. In an ideal costly scenario, where cinema is out of reach for the ‘Aam Junta’ the opening weekend of Chup might have been its lifetime, and hence, the biggest victory of the film lies in drawing some audience to the hall.
The three national chains are driving the biz of the film with 4.10 crore in 3 days, contributing 60 percent to the total biz. It’s a thriller with appeal concentrated towards the metros and hence, it’s essential for the national chains to hold well at low levels on the weekdays. A Monday in the north of Rs 1.25 crore will be a fair outcome and will result in a double-digit opening week.
Another film called Dhokha which released and it collected Rs 2 crore in its three-day run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Chup.
