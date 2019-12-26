Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's cop drama enters Rs 100 crore club on Christmas day

During the week, the cop drama did not reach the Rs 100 crore mark as swiftly as it expected but the Christmas holiday boosted the total box office collection of Dabangg 3 majorly.

According to a report in Box Office India, Dabangg 3 saw a huge growth of 65 per cent on Christmas holiday. The film raked in an impressive Rs 15.50 crore nett taking the film's total collection to Rs 107 crore nett in six days. For the unversed, the 1st day and 2nd collection of Dabangg 3 were Rs. 22,50,00,000 and 22,00,00,000 respectively. On day 3 it minted Rs 28,50,00,000 and 10,00,00,000 on day 4. Whereas on day 5, the film witnessed its lowest collection of Rs 9-9.50 crore nett. Now, the week total depends on the drop the film may face on Thursday.

Salman Khan's larger-than-life cop action-drama has been criticised largely by film critics. However, the actor's die-hard fans don't seem to mind the third instalment of the cop franchise. The report estimates that Dabangg 3 may collect Rs 125-130 crore by the end of first week.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie has been receiving mixed to poor reviews since its release on December 20 from both masses and film critics. What are your thoughts on Dabangg 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Dabangg 3 box office collection report so far is as follows:

Friday - 22,50,00,000 approx

Saturday - 22,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 28,50,00,000 approx

Monday- 10,00,00,000 approx

Tuesday: 09,00,00,000 approx

Wednesday: 15,50,00,000 approx

Total : Rs 107 crore nett

Credits :Box Office India

