The NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-led Devara has shown good results in its opening weekend, as estimates indicate a 3-day total in the range of Rs 26.00 to 26.50 crore. The Kortala Siva directorial opened at Rs 7.50 crore on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 8.75 crore and Rs 10.00 – 10.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively as per estimates. The film has seen an upward trajectory over the three-day weekend and has laid a platform to emerge a success story with good holds over the weekdays.

Devara has fared the best in the non-national chains and single screens, as the mass centres have come out to cheer for NTR Jr after the success of RRR. The national chains have contributed around 42 percent to the total business, as compared to the conventional pattern of being in the range of 50 to 60 percent. The action genre, alongside the rising popularity of NTR Jr in North India, has helped the film to push the collections much above the expected numbers.

The eyes are now on the Monday hold, and just about fair numbers could push the film closer to the Rs 60 crore mark by the end of its run. Presently, the trend indicates a trend of opening weekend x 2, however, with a holiday on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, there is a possibility of going a little higher.

The film has fared better than expectations, despite a muted leg of promotions in North India, and yet again emphasizes on how important is it to curate content based on the demand of audiences, though, the dearth of releases in Hindi has also attracted a certain section of content-hungry audience to the cinema halls. The on-ground reports are mixed indeed, and with positive talk, and better awareness, the film could have surprised one and all by hitting a century in Hindi.

Advertisement

All said and done, this is a decent result for Devara in Hindi, and it’s on NTR Jr to capitalize on the same going forward with much bigger films like War 2 and Prashanth Neel-directed Dragon. From RRR to Dragon, if everything goes well, NTR Jr could establish himself as a major crowdpuller in North India as well.

Devara was initially valued at Rs 45 crore advance by AA Films, however, the same was renegotiated closer to the release at an estimated amount of Rs 20 crore for the Hindi dubbed version. The other feature films like Game Changer (acquired by AA Films on Advance) are also scaled down substantially than the earlier valued figure and we shall get more information on the same closer to the release.

Here’s a look at the day-wise business of Devara in Hindi:

Friday: Rs 7.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.25 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 26.50 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan on what Bollywood can learn from Telugu cinema: 'Treating their heroes like gods...'