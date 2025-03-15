Dilruba Box Office Update: Kiran Abbavaram's romantic-action drama opens with dull start; heads towards a DISASTROUS fate

Telugu box office has welcomed two releases on Holi and one of them is Viswa Karun's directorial venture, Dilruba. Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon, the recently released movie hasn't performed well. The romantic action drama is competing with Court-State Vs A Nobody in its home state.

Dilruba Records Low Opening On Holi

Dilruba opened to a dull start on the first day of its release at the Telugu box office. Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon-starrer continues to maintain low hold in the opening weekend. Despite being packed with soul-stirring emotions and heavy melodies, it will head towards becoming a disaster.

Dilruba, which is set against the backdrop of modern relationships, hasn't received good word of mouth. This is one of the reasons that has affected its performance at Tollywood box office. It couldn't benefit from the auspicious occasion of Holi on March 14, 2025.

Dilruba Is A Big Setback In Kiran Abbavaram's Career

Going by the disastrous beginning, Dilruba has emerged as a big setback in Kiran Abbavaram's career. The Telugu actor was last seen in KA, the 2024 film which featured him in dual roles. The fantasy thriller was a big success during its release. Kiran Abbavaram has had two blockbusters in his filmography including KA and SR Kalyanamandapam.

Meanwhile, its rival release, Court-State Vs A Nobody has been performing quite well in Telugu markets. Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role, the legal drama is set to emerge a hit at the box office.

Also starring actors like Kathy Davison, John Vijay and Dayanand Reddy, Dilruba has a runtime of 2 hours 33 minutes. The music of the film is composed by Sam CS. Viswa Karun's romantic action drama is backed by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Ravi, Jojo Jose, and Rakesh Reddy under the banner of Yoodlee Films and Sivam Celluloids.

