Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week: Kiran Abbavaram starrer Dilruba and Priyadarshi’s Court: State vs A Nobody
The upcoming week of the month is gearing up for two exciting releases marking their entry into the theaters. Check all details here.
The Telugu entertainment industry is gearing up for some impeccable and promising film releases this week. The two movies in the spotlight are sure to blow away your mind with their versatility. While one happens to be a breezy romantic drama, the other is a gripping courtroom drama based on a real-life event.
So now, without any ado, let’s check out the upcoming Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week.
Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week
Dilruba
- Director: Viswa Karun
- Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Rukhsar Dhillon, John Vijay, Dayanand Reddy
- Run time: 2 hours 33 minutes
Kiran Abbavaram starrer Dilruba has a lot more to offer than just being a breezy romantic drama. Audiences are in for a special trip to soul-stirring emotions, heavy melodies and a fresh take on modern relationships.
After Kiran’s last hit with his film KA, all eyes are on Dilruba to get a sensational response from audiences. Moreover, his pairing with Rukhsar Dhillon is also something worth anticipating.
Court: State vs A Nobody
- Director: Ram Jagadeesh
- Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rohini, Sai Kumar, Rajasekhar Aningi
- Run time: 2 hours 35 minutes
A gripping courtroom drama based on a real-life incident, Court: State vs A Nobody is backed by the powerful Telugu actor Nani, who claimed that the legal drama is sure to appeal to the masses.
Bringing something new to the table with the genre, it navigates the journey of a passionate defence attorney who fights to secure justice for a young couple wrongly accused of a serious crime.
