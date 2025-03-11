Dilruba star Kiran Abbavaram shares his ‘uncomfortable’ encounter while watching Unni Mukundan’s Marco: ‘Walked out…’

Unni Mukundan’s recent film Marco received quite a lot of attention due to its representation of gruesome violence on-screen. The movie, which had been touted as the most violent film, brought something new to the table in Malayalam cinema but also drew a lot of flak for such extremely gory and bloody scenes.

Recently, actor Kiran Abbavaram opened up about his uncomfortable encounter while watching the movie during its screening.

The Telugu star, in a conversation with Galatta Telugu, revealed that he and his expectant wife, Rahasya Gorak, had to exit the theater midway since they could not digest the extremities being shown on-screen.

Advertisement

He said, “I went to Marco with my wife. We walked out during the second half as we could not tolerate that gruesome violence. She was carrying. We couldn’t digest the bloodshed. She felt very uncomfortable. Much before pre-climax, we left the theater.”

For the unversed, despite the strong criticism coming to the way of the Haneef Adeni directorial, Marco has scored wonderfully at the box office, even in the northern states of the country.

Moreover, the Unni Mukundan starrer also premiered on the OTT platform SonyLIV and received massive love from the audience. Social media has been filled with mixed responses to the movie, where some have liked it while others have bashed the gory depiction of violence that has ensued.

Advertisement

Just a few days back, a CBFC official had sought the ban of the OTT streaming of Marco, citing it as an absolutely inappropriate watch for children who are a part of the family audience.

The official, during a statement to Manorama News, claimed that Marco had been certified an A by the CBFC and it must not be shown to minors without the proper caution of their guardians or parents.

Meanwhile, he informed that the satellite streaming rights of the movie had already been rejected.