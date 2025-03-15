Court-State Vs A Nobody Box Office Update: Priyadarshi Pulikonda's film performs well on Saturday; to emerge a hit

Helmed by Ram Jagadeesh, Court-State Vs A Nobody arrived in cinemas on March 14, 2025 on the occasion of Holi festival. The legal drama is headlined by actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda. Also starring Rohini, Sivaji, P. Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, and others, the Telugu movie is presented by South star Nani.

Court-State Vs A Nobody Runs Well On Saturday After Solid Start

Backed under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, Court-State Vs A Nobody started its journey with a solid start at the Telugu box office. Priyadarshi Pulikonda-starrer has received positive reception among cinephiles. The Telugu courtroom drama got strong responses in paid previews with more than 100 premiere show count across the world.

A day after India celebrated Holi, Court-State Vs A Nobody continued to perform well at the box office on Saturday. Now, all eyes are on Sunday which will contribute to its opening weekend.

Court-State Vs A Nobody To Secure A Hit Verdict

Having a runtime of 149 minutes, Court-State Vs A Nobody is expected to be a successful venture. Going by its banger start, Ram Jagadeesh's directorial will emerge a hit. It has the potential to be another successful film in Telugu markets after the blockbuster run of Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Court- State Vs A Nobody marks filmmaker Ram Jagadeesh's directorial debut. It features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as a lawyer named Surya Teja. After its theatrical release, the film will be premiered on Netflix.

Advertisement

Before Court-State Vs A Nobody, Priyadarshi Pulikonda worked in Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer which was released in January this year. He played the role of Ram Charan's friend in S Shankar's directorial.

Court State Vs A Nobody In Cinemas

Court State Vs A Nobody is now playing in cinemas. You can grab your tickets from the online web portals or collect them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.