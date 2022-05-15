Don Day Two box office collections; Sivakarthikeyan starrer has an Extraordinary trend, biz jumps on Saturday

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don had an excellent Saturday at the box office, as the box office collections of the movie jumped from the opening day . The college comedy-drama grossed Rs. 11.50 crores on Saturday, jumping 15 per cent from Friday, for a two days total of Rs. 21.50 crores. There will be a further surge in collections today and which will put the weekend total at Rs. 34 crores or so at the end of the day. The Saturday business has ensured that the film will be a HIT at the very least and depending on it how goes from hereon, can even go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.50 crores

Total - Rs. 21.50 crores

The film grossed Rs. 9.50 crores in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, jumping around 10 per cent from the opening day. Growth in business for big openers on a non-holiday second day is an extremely rare sight in Tamil Nadu. The only film that comes to mind that grew on the second day was Baahubali 2 but even that had a release issue on the first day which hurt its opening. Even KGF 2, which had an extraordinary trend in the state had a minor drop on the second day. The growth on the second day presages a strong long run, though the actual test of it will be on Monday. If Monday is able to stay above Rs. 5 crores in Tamil Nadu, a Rs. 80 crores plus, maybe even Rs. 100 crores final in Tamil Nadu may be possible.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 18 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 1.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 1.70 crores

Kerala - Rs. 35 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 20 lakhs