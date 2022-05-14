Don first day box office collections; Sivakarthikeyan starrer has a Very Good opening earning 9 crores plus

Siva Karthikeyan starrer Don had a very good start at the box office, as it collected Rs. 9.25 crores approx on its first day. This includes Rs. 7.75-8 crores approx from Tamil Nadu playing over 520 locations, which is the second-highest opening day number for a Siva starrer, just behind his 2018 release Seemaraja. The first day box office collections of Don are the fourth highest this year in Tamil Nadu, behind Beast, Valimai and RRR.

The film scored over Siva’s previous release Doctor which opened at Rs. 7.30 crores on a Saturday but that had to face a 50% capacity restriction due to CoVID which limited its business in urban centres. The main difference between Don and Doctor came in the three urban centres, Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy while the other areas were largely similar. Chennai city alone had a lead of Rs. 40 lakhs over Doctor for Don.

The initial audience reports of the film are on the positive side. The pre-sales for the second day are strong and if the walk-ins go as expected, it is possible that biz grows on Saturday in Tamil Nadu. A second-day growth is an extremely rare sight in the southern state for big movies, if that were to be the case for this film, that will be very impressive. The weekend in Tamil Nadu is expected to be Rs. 25 crores plus. Outside Tamil Nadu, the film fared best in Karnataka with Rs. 75 lakhs opening day.

The territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 7.80 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 50 lakhs

Karnataka - Rs. 75 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 20 lakhs