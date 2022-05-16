Don First weekend box office collections; Biggest opening for Sivakarthikeyan with nearly 35 crores in India

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don had an excellent opening weekend at the Indian box office as it collected Rs. 34.50 crores approx in its three-day opening frame. The first weekend (or three days) numbers are career-best for Siva besting his previous release Doctor (Rs. 24.20 crores). There are a couple of other Siva starrers that earned between Rs. 20-24 crores in their three days, Don has taken the bar higher, scoring almost 50 per cent over them. The film collected Rs. 28.50-29 crores approx in Tamil Nadu during the weekend, comfortably overtaking Siva's previous high of Rs. 22 crores by Velaikkaran. On Sunday, the movie cleared the double-digit mark in the state with Rs. 10.75 crores approx, growing 10 per cent over Saturday.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 13 crores

Total - Rs. 34.50 crores

The trend during the weekend was strong with collections growing on each of three days which is very rare for big openers down South. Generally, a Rs. 10 crores opening day would give you Rs. 30 crores weekend but this film was near Rs. 35 crores in its three days. The weekend numbers and more importantly the trend has ensured the film will be a SUPER HIT, depending on how it does on weekdays and second weekend it can go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER as well. If Monday pre-sales are to go by, the latter is more likely, as collections are holding strongly on day four, with a possible Rs. 4 crores plus Monday in Tamil Nadu.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 28.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.30 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.60 crores

Kerala - Rs. 50 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 35 lakhs