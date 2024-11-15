Gladiator II Day 1 India Box Office: Hollywood period-war-drama opens bigger than The Sabarmati Report; Nets Rs 2 crore

24 years after the release of the original, Gladiator, Gladiator II hit the screens on November 15, 2024. Starring Paul Mescal as the protagonist, it serves as a sequel to the 2000 film, Gladiator, headlined by Russell Crowe. The recently released Hollywood period war drama clashed with The Sabarmati Report at the Indian box office. Gladiator II has opened bigger than Vikrant Massey-starrer.

Gladiator II Likely To Net Rs 2 Crore In India; Better Opening Expected Than The Sabarmati Report

Gladiator II is expected to net Rs 2 crore on its opening day at the ticket windows in Indian domestic markets going by the audience's excitement after two decades of the original film release. In India, the original Gladiator collected around USD 2 million gross as its lifetime earnings.

Also featuring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, Gladiator II is performing better than The Sabarmati Report, which will likely net Rs 1 crore on Day 1. Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's film witnessed a lukewarm response in its advance bookings and sold 3250 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis on the opening day.

Gladiator II: Worldwide Box Office Predictions

Ridley Scott's directorial venture Gladiator II seems to perform well at the global box office. It is expected to cross USD 100 million in international markets before its first show in North America. For the uninitiated, Gladiator II is scheduled for its theatrical release in the US on November 22, 2024.

Can Gladiator II Surpass Oscar-winning Gladiator's Lifetime Collections?

Made on a budget of nearly USD 300 million, Gladiator II should ideally gross over USD 600 million to break Scott's seven-year-old record of 2017 being the highest-grossing year at the box office. Alien: Covenant and All The Money In The World were on the list that made him clinch the feat.

While the original Gladiator is a cult epic period drama, it is yet to be decided if the sequel can surpass the former's lifetime collection globally. The 2000 Oscar-winning movie collected more than USD 460 million worldwide during its release. Interestingly, Gladiator was nominated in 11 categories at the Oscars and won five Academy Awards. Russell Crowe-starrer emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

