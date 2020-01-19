Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay, Kareena, Kiara & Diljit starrer still in running; inches closer to 200 Cr club

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is minting decent figures despite being in its fourth week run.

Good Newwz Box Office: , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is minting decent figures despite being in its fourth week run. The film which successfully crossed Rs 100 crore, may soon be inching towards the next big figure -- Rs 200 crore. Good Newwz released on December 27, 2019, and has so far managed to mint an impressive, a little under, Rs 192 crore nett. According to a report in Box Office India, the comedy drama slowed down a bit in its fourth weekend.

The reason could be , Kajol and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has created a storm at the box office. For its fourth weekend, i.e Friday and Saturday, Good Newwz raked in around Rs 2 crore only. Given this trend, the film is expected to collect another Rs 1-1.50 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total fourth weekend collection to Rs 3.25-3.50 crore nett.

With the Good Newwz's total collections coming to a little under Rs 192 crore, the film will beat Mission Mangal's lifetime collection. It will also emerge as the the sixth highest nett grosser of 2019 after War, Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike, Housefull 4 and Bharat. Good Newwz has also performed well overseas as it crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office recently. , one of the producers of the movie, had announced the same on Twitter.

Credits :Box Office India

Read More